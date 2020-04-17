In this report, the Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Field programmable gate array is an integrated circuit designed to be configured by a customer or a designer after manufacturing – hence “field-programmable”.The FPGA configuration is generally specified using a hardware description language (HDL), similar to that used for an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) (circuit diagrams were previously used to specify the configuration, as they were for ASICs, but this is increasingly rare).

The global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Altera

Xilinx

Microsemi

Atmel

Achronix

Cypress Semiconductor

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments

Lattice

Aeroflex Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High-End FPGA

Low-End FPGA

Mid-End FPGA

Segment by Application

Test Measurement And Emulation

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Wired & Wireless Communication

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Health Care

Data Center & Computing

Telecommunications

Others

