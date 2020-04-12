In this report, the Global Field-Mount Temperature Transmitters Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Field-Mount Temperature Transmitters Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Field-mount temperature transmitters are designed with a dual compartment housing that keeps moisture, humidity or other contaminants from getting into the transmitter’s electronics.

The field-mount temperature transmitters market is expected to witness a stable growth over the forecast period owing to its wide application in manufacturing process.

The global Field-Mount Temperature Transmitters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Field-Mount Temperature Transmitters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Field-Mount Temperature Transmitters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Azbil

ABB

Yokogawa Electric

Thermo-Electra

Temperature and Process Instruments

PR Electronics

Endress+Hauser

Honeywell

Siemens

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermistors

Bimetallic Temperature Transmitter

Resistive Temperature Detectors

Fiber Optic Temperature Transmitter

Thermocouples

Segment by Application

Chemicals and Petrochemical

Oil and Gas

Metals

Advanced Fuels

Glass

Plastics

Energy and Power

Food and Beverages

Others

