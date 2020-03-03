Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Field Devices Calibration Services market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Calibration is a service carried out to compare the performance of a field device/instrument against the standard specifications. It identifies the fault of the instrument, reduces the downtime of an instrument, and enhances productivity. Calibration services are one of the most important services under instrumentation services, as they are a must for testing and maintenance devices. These services help to maintain precision and accuracy of devices, and record and rectify the deviations in performance from standard specifications.

The temperature and humidity calibration services segment accounted for the major shares of the field devices calibration services market. Factors such as the increased utilization of temperature and humidity calibration services in different industries and availability of a wide range of services will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the instrument calibration services market in coming years.

As per this market research report, the process industries will hold the maximum share of the field devices calibration services market. The increasing usage of field devices calibration services in the process industries such as oil and gas, power, and petrochemical due to the high necessity of maintaining the accuracy of instruments will drive the segments growth in the global instrument calibration services market.

In 2018, the global Field Devices Calibration Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Field Devices Calibration Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Field Devices Calibration Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Endress+Hauser

Siemens

Yokogawa

ABB

Exova

GE

Honeywell

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rockwell Automation

Fluke Calibration

HiTek

Keysight Technologies

Transcat

Rohde & Schwarz

Branom Instrument

Raeco

Pfreundt

Tektronix

Integrated Service Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Temperature and Humidity Calibration Services

Electrical Calibration Services

Pressure Calibration Services

Mechanical Calibration Services

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Field Devices Calibration Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Field Devices Calibration Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Field Devices Calibration Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Temperature and Humidity Calibration Services

1.4.3 Electrical Calibration Services

1.4.4 Pressure Calibration Services

1.4.5 Mechanical Calibration Services

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Process Industries

1.5.3 Discrete Industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size

2.2 Field Devices Calibration Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Field Devices Calibration Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Field Devices Calibration Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Field Devices Calibration Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

TOC continued…!

