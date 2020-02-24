Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

The following research report is a compilation of high-end data that has been researched thoroughly to highlight the various trends prevailing across the Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market. This study is titled “Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Research Report 2019”, which carefully examines several vital factors such as market share, market revenue, market dynamics and competitive scenario active in the target market for the period between 2019 and 2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexcel

Toray

Cytec

Teijin

TenCate

Mitsubishi rayon

SGL Carbon

Dupont

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PAN-Based

Pitch-Based

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Energy

Construction

Infrastructure

Marine

Table of Contents



Executive Summary

1 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

1.2 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PAN-Based

1.2.3 Pitch-Based

1.3 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Infrastructure

1.3.7 Marine

1.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production

3.4.1 North America Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production

3.5.1 Europe Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Continue…@@$

