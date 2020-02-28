Global Fibre Drum Packaging Market Research Report, Analysis, Cost Structure, Key Players and Forecast till 2025

The market for Fibre Drum Packaging is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Fibre Drum Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Fibre Drum Packaging sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.
Global Fibre Drum Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fibre Drum Packaging.
This report researches the worldwide Fibre Drum Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Fibre Drum Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Grief
L.Smith
Schutz Container Systems
Mauser Group
TPL Plastech
Industrial Container Services
Three Rivers Packaging
Sonoco Product Company
Milford Barrel
Enviro-Pak
Orlando Drum & Container
Fibrestar Drums
Great Western Containers
Patrick J. Kelly Drums
SHRI KRISHNA PACKAGING
Fibre Drum Company
Consolidated Container Company
Fibre Drum Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
Metal Closure
Plastic Closure
Fiber Closure
Fibre Drum Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
Chemical Industry
Food & Agro-allied Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Building & Construction Industry
Others
Fibre Drum Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Fibre Drum Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Global Fibre Drum Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fibre Drum Packaging Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fibre Drum Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Metal Closure
1.4.3 Plastic Closure
1.4.4 Fiber Closure
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fibre Drum Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Chemical Industry
1.5.3 Food & Agro-allied Industry
1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.5.5 Building & Construction Industry
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fibre Drum Packaging Production
2.1.1 Global Fibre Drum Packaging Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fibre Drum Packaging Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Fibre Drum Packaging Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Fibre Drum Packaging Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Fibre Drum Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Fibre Drum Packaging Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Fibre Drum Packaging Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fibre Drum Packaging Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Fibre Drum Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Fibre Drum Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fibre Drum Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Fibre Drum Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Fibre Drum Packaging Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
