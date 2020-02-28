Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Market Overview, Experiments, Evolution, Manufacturers and Forecast until 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Fiberglass Woven Roving market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Fiberglass roving is made of hundreds of tiny glass filaments. The roving is eventually reinforced with a chemical binding material to create a protected cohesive strand. The term roving can refer to the actual process of bundling such materials together, or the finished roll of strands.

Currently, APAC is the largest consumer of fiberglass roving. China, Japan, and India are the major fiberglass roving markets in APAC due to the growing wind energy, construction & infrastructure, pipes & tanks, and electrical & electronics industries. The fiberglass roving market in APAC is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for environmentally-friendly products as well as stringent emission control policies has made APAC the largest fiberglass roving market.

Global Fiberglass Woven Roving market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiberglass Woven Roving.

This report researches the worldwide Fiberglass Woven Roving market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Fiberglass Woven Roving breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Chongqing Polycomp

Johns Manville

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Electric Glass

Taishan Fiberglass

AGY

China Beihai Fiberglass

Taiwan Glass

Nitto Boseki

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

Celanese

China National Building Material

Fiberglass Woven Roving Breakdown Data by Type

By Product Type

Single-end Roving

Multi-end Roving

Chopped Roving

By Glass Fiber Type

E-glass

ECR-glass

H-glass

AR-glass

S-glass

Others

Fiberglass Woven Roving Breakdown Data by Application

Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Electrical & Electronics

Pipes & Tanks

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Others

Fiberglass Woven Roving Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Fiberglass Woven Roving Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fiberglass Woven Roving :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiberglass Woven Roving Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single-end Roving

1.4.3 Multi-end Roving

1.4.4 Chopped Roving

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Construction & Infrastructure

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Pipes & Tanks

1.5.6 Marine

1.5.7 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.8 Wind Energy

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Production

2.1.1 Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Fiberglass Woven Roving Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Fiberglass Woven Roving Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Fiberglass Woven Roving Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fiberglass Woven Roving Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fiberglass Woven Roving Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Fiberglass Woven Roving Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fiberglass Woven Roving Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Fiberglass Woven Roving Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Fiberglass Woven Roving Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Fiberglass Woven Roving Production by Regions

4.1 Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Production Market Share by Regions

TOC continued…!

