Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019

Fiber reinforced plastic (FRP), also known as fiber reinforced polymer, is in fact a composite material constituting a polymer matrix blended with certain reinforcing materials, such as fibers. The fibers are generally glass, carbon, aramid and so on.

Fiber-Reinforced Plastics are composite materials that typically consist of strong fibers embedded in a resin matrix. The fibers provide strength and stiffness to the composite and generally carry most of the applied loads. The matrix acts to bond and protect the fibers and to provide for transfer of stress from fiber to fiber through shear stresses. The most common fibers are glass, carbon, and synthetic fibers. FRP composites have very high strength characteristics and are nonconductive, noncorrosive, and lightweight.

According to its reinforced fibers, FRP can be classified as glass fiber reinforced, carbon fiber reinforced, aramid fiber reinforced and so on. According to the fiber length, FRP can be divided into long fiber, shore fiber and continuous fiber reinforced plastics.

Glass fiber reinforced plastics are the most commonly one in the FRP market. In 2017, 97% FRP are glass fiber reinforced. However, carbon fiber reinforced type has attracted more and more interests in recent years due to its distinctive characteristics.

The global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market is valued at 31900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 39400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

