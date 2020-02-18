Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Opportunities, Growth, and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025

— World Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market

Executive Summary

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players mentioned in our report

BASF

DuPont

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

Hexion

Denka

Daicel

Evonik

Lanxess

Sumitomo Bakelite

Kingfa Science and Technology

Genius

Solvay

RTP

SI Group

Kolon

TenCate

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin

SGL

Hexcel

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market: Product Segment Analysis

Glass Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber Type

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market: Application Segment Analysis

Aerospace

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 Glass Fiber Type

1.1.2 Carbon Fiber Type

1.1.3 Aramid Fiber Type

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Major Players

2.2 World Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market by Types

2.3 World Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market by Applications

2.4 World Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018

2.4.2 World Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Consumption and Growth rate 2013-2018

2.4.3 World Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Price Analysis 2013-2018

Chapter 3 World Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2018, Through 2023

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2018, Through 2023

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2013-2018

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Continued….

