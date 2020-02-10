Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2026

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Fiber Optic Connectivity Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The fiber optic connectivity market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the global fiber optic connectivity market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, regulations and policies, value chain analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis of the market. Further, key trend analysis included in the report highlights technological developments and their impact considerations. A market attractiveness analysis has been provided to offer a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the fiber optic connectivity market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players in the market. Additionally, technical specification analysis, by application is provided which includes information of fiber optic components such as cable termination, cable properties, armoring, packing density, chemical compatibility, and abrasion resistance, special handling/ environmental conditions and other particularities.

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of component, industry, and geography. In terms of component, the market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. Among these components, hardware is further categorized into fiber optic cables, fiber optic connectors, fiber optic cable assemblies, hybrid cables, cabling systems (cable dividers, distributors, junctions), enclosures/ fiber boxes, manufacturing and cleaning tools, wavelength division multiplexers, transceivers and switches. Services are classified into professional services and testing services. By industry, the fiber optic connectivity market is segmented into mining, oil & gas, wind power, electric substation, and smart cities (building automation and street furniture). Based on geography, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global fiber optic connectivity market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Additionally, the report comprises a competitive scenario and trends in which the fiber connectivity market concentration rate and mergers & acquisitions, and expansions undertaken by companies are provided.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global fiber optic connectivity market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the fiber optic connectivity market. The comprehensive fiber optic connectivity market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the fiber optic connectivity market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the fiber optic connectivity market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes basic overview, revenue, and strategy and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis explains the five forces namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the fiber optic connectivity market. This report also provides a comprehensive value chain analysis of the fiber optic connectivity market. It explains the various participants including fiber optic OEMs, vendors, distributors, resellers, and channel partners within the value chain of the market.

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, construction projects by region & end use industry, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the fiber optic connectivity market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer first-hand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends and outlook etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global fiber optic connectivity market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Adtell Integration, Adtran, Inc., ADVA Optical Networking, Broadcom, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Fiber Optic Services (FOS), Finisar Corporation, Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Huawei Technologies Co., HUBER+SUHNER AG, Infinera Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, OptiLayer GmbH, Optiwave Systems, Inc. and ZTE Corporation.

The global fiber optic connectivity market is segmented as below:

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market, by Component

Hardware

Fiber Optic Cables

Fiber Optic Connectors

Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies

Hybrid Cables

Cabling Systems (Cable Dividers, Distributors, Junctions)

Enclosures/ Fiber Boxes

Manufacturing and Cleaning Tools

Wavelength Division Multiplexers

Transceivers

Switches

Software

Services

Professional Services

Testing Services

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market, by Industry

Mining

Oil & Gas

Wind Power

Electric Substation

Smart Cities (Building Automation and Street Furniture)

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

