Global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly market size was 1080 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1960 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Corning

CommScope

Prysmian

OFS（Furukawa）

Belden

Fujikura

General Cable

Sumitomo

Nexans

LS cable

3M

HUBER + SUHNER

Huihong Technologies Limited

Huawei

Delphi

Amphenol

Sumitomo Electric

Molex

Nexans Cabling solutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable

Multi- Mode Fiber Optic Cable

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom/Datacom

CATV and Broadcasting

Military/Aerospace

Power and New Energy

Healthcare

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Fiber Optic Cable Assembly

1.1 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market Overview

1.1.1 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market by Type

1.3.1 Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable

1.3.2 Multi- Mode Fiber Optic Cable

1.4 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Telecom/Datacom

1.4.2 CATV and Broadcasting

1.4.3 Military/Aerospace

1.4.4 Power and New Energy

1.4.5 Healthcare

1.4.6 Others

2 Global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Corning

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 CommScope

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Prysmian

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 OFS（Furukawa）

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Belden

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Fujikura

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 General Cable

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Sumitomo

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Nexans

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 LS cable

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 3M

3.12 HUBER + SUHNER

3.13 Huihong Technologies Limited

3.14 Huawei

3.15 Delphi

3.16 Amphenol

3.17 Sumitomo Electric

3.18 Molex

3.19 Nexans Cabling solutions

4 Global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Fiber Optic Cable Assembly in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Fiber Optic Cable Assembly

