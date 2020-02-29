Global Fiber Converter Market Insights & Development Status Recorded till 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Fiber Converter Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Fiber Converter market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

This report studies the Fiber Converter market; the fiber media converter is a simple networking device that makes it possible to connect two dissimilar media types such as twisted pair with fiber optic cabling. They were introduced to the industry in the 1990s, and are important in interconnecting fiber optic cabling-based systems with existing copper-based, structured cabling systems. They are also used in metropolitan area network (MAN) access and data transport services to enterprise customers.

Europe is the largest production regions of Fiber Converter, with a production value market share nearly 35.01% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following Europe with the production value market share over 33.06% in 2016.

Fiber Converter used in IP Security, Factory Automation, Transportation Systems, Electric Utilityand Others industry. Report data showed that 32.12% of the Fiber Converter market demand in IP Security in 2016.

In 2018, the global Fiber Converter market size was 1220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1630 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fiber Converter status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fiber Converter development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Red Lion Controls

Weidmller

Hirschmann

Phoenix

Advantech

Moxa

Kyland

Oring

EtherWAN

Korenix

FiberPlex

Meinberg

Huahuan

Raisecom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

10/100 Mbps Type

1000Mbps Type

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

IP Security

Factory Automation

Transportation Systems

Electric Utility

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fiber Converter are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiber Converter Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 10/100 Mbps Type

1.4.3 1000Mbps Type

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiber Converter Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IP Security

1.5.3 Factory Automation

1.5.4 Transportation Systems

1.5.5 Electric Utility

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fiber Converter Market Size

2.2 Fiber Converter Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fiber Converter Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Fiber Converter Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fiber Converter Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fiber Converter Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Fiber Converter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Fiber Converter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fiber Converter Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fiber Converter Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fiber Converter Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fiber Converter Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Fiber Converter Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Fiber Converter Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Fiber Converter Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Fiber Converter Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Fiber Converter Market Size by Application

TOC continued…!

