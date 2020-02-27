Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Insights, Rising Preferences, Boost Growth, Future Expectations and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) is an industrial container made of flexible fabric that is designed for storing and transporting dry, flow able products, such as sand, fertilizer, and granules of plastic.

The classification of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) includes Type A FIBCs, Type B FIBCs, Type C FIBCs and Type D FIBCs. The proportion of Type A FIBCs in 2016 is about 67.8%, and the proportion of Type B FIBCs in 2016 is about 23.5%.

There are many manufacturers with small scale in China and India. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future, and this phenomenon also appears in other developing countries.

Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market size will increase to 9400 Million US$ by 2025, from 6870 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container).

This report researches the worldwide FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Global-Pak

Flexi-tuff

Isbir

BAG Corp

Greif

Conitex Sonoco

Berry Plastics

AmeriGlobe

LC Packaging

RDA Bulk Packaging

Sackmaker

Langston

Taihua Group

Rishi FIBC

Halsted

Intertape Polymer

Lasheen Group

MiniBulk

Bulk Lift

Wellknit

Emmbi Industries

Dongxing

Yantai Haiwan

Kanpur Plastipack

Yixing Huafu

Changfeng Bulk

Shenzhen Riversky

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Breakdown Data by Type

Type A FIBCs

Type B FIBCs

Type C FIBCs

Type D FIBCs

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type A FIBCs

1.4.3 Type B FIBCs

1.4.4 Type C FIBCs

1.4.5 Type D FIBCs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical Industry

1.5.3 Food Industry

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Production

2.1.1 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

