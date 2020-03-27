Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) is an industrial container made of flexible fabric that is designed for storing and transporting dry, flow able products, such as sand, fertilizer, and granules of plastic.

The classification of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) includes Type A FIBCs, Type B FIBCs, Type C FIBCs and Type D FIBCs. The proportion of Type A FIBCs in 2016 is about 67.8%, and the proportion of Type B FIBCs in 2016 is about 23.5%.

There are many manufacturers with small scale in China and India. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future, and this phenomenon also appears in other developing countries.

The global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market is valued at 6870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Global-Pak

Flexi-tuff

Isbir

BAG Corp

Greif

Conitex Sonoco

Berry Plastics

AmeriGlobe

LC Packaging

RDA Bulk Packaging

Sackmaker

Langston

Taihua Group

Rishi FIBC

Halsted

Intertape Polymer

Lasheen Group

MiniBulk

Bulk Lift

Wellknit

Emmbi Industries

Dongxing

Yantai Haiwan

Kanpur Plastipack

Yixing Huafu

Changfeng Bulk

Shenzhen Riversky

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type A FIBCs

Type B FIBCs

Type C FIBCs

Type D FIBCs

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

