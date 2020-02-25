Global Fetal Monitoring Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global Fetal Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 3,245.49 million by 2024 from USD 1,954.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing birth rates and preterm births, technological advancements and new product launch, government and non-government funds for the best facilities.

The key market players for Global Fetal Monitoring Market are listed below;

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Fujifilm Holding Corporation and Siemens

Edan Instruments Inc.,

Neoventa Medical AB,

Medtronic,

Natus Medical incorporated,

Cooper Companies, Inc.,

MedGyn Products Inc.,

Dixion, Lutech Industries Inc,

Advanced Instruments, Inc,

Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd.,

TRISMED Co., LTD,

Progetti Srl,

ArjoHuntleigh,

Analogic Corporation,

Wallach Surgical Devices,

OSI System Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Material

End User

Geography

The global fetal monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product type, portability, methods, application, end users and distribution channel. Based on product type, the global fetal monitoring market is segmented into instruments & consumables and software.

On the basis of portability, the global fetal monitoring market is segmented into standalone systems and portable systems. Portable systems are further sub segmented into wearable systems and non-wearable systems. In 2017, the standalone segment is expected to dominate the market with 70.3% market share.

On the basis of methods, the global fetal monitoring market is segmented into non-invasive method and invasive method.

By application, the global fetal monitoring market is segmented into antepartum fetal monitoring and intrapartum fetal monitoring. Antepartum is the most common and the highest growing segment with the highest CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of end users, the global fetal monitoring market is classified into hospitals, gynecological/obstetrics clinics, homecare and others. Among these, in 2017 hospitals segment dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2024.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global fetal monitoring market is classified into direct tender and retail. Among these, in 2017 direct tender segment dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Fetal Monitoring market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America

Middle East & Africa

