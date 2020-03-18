Global Fertility Drug Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Fertility Drug Industry

Infertility is one of the major issue now a day due to change in life style & cultural shift. There are various fertility drugs available in market for infertility related problems. Fertility drugs enhance the reproductive ability by improving quality of egg or sperms by increasing the levels of certain hormones in human body. The major factors that are responsible for the growth of fertility drug market are Change in lifestyle and Cultural shift, increasing prevalence of obesity, increasing infertility rate in adults, rising average age of conceiving in woman and Rise in sexually transmitted diseases among men and women. However, high cost of fertility drugs & risk associated with the use of fertility drugs such as Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHS) are the major constraints to the market. Whereas increasing awareness about the fertility drugs among the people is creating immense opportunities for future.

On the basis of geography, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to dominate in the global fertility drug market owing to high prevalence of infertility in the UK, France, Germany and other European countries. Large customer base, high consumption of Tabaco & smoking, continuous increment in economy and healthcare facility are the major factor for the growth of the market in the APAC region.

Large number of pharmaceutical companies are active in fertility drug market. The major companies active in the market are Berlex Laboratories, Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corp., Ferring Pharmaceutical Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical co. ltd., Procter & Gamble Pharmaceutical and so on. The companies are focusing on product innovations, expansions, M&A, finding new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share.

Market Segmentation:

Global Fertility Drug market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Fertility Market Research and Analysis, By Gender Type

2. Global Fertility Market Research and Analysis, By Treatment

3. Global Fertility Drug Market Research and Analysis, By Infertility Type

4. Global Fertility Drug Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Fertility Drug Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the

• Global Fertility Drug Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Fertility Drug Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. PATENT ANALYSIS

2.3. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.3.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.3.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.3.3. CONCLUSION

2.4. REGULATION

2.4.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.4.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.4.1.3. CHINA

2.4.1.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. CHANGING LIFESTYLE & CULTURAL SHIFT

3.1.2. RISING AVERAGE AGE OF CONCEIVING IN WOMEN

3.1.3. INCREASING PREVALENCE OF POLYCYSTIC OVARIAN SYNDROME AMONG YOUNGER WOMEN

3.1.4. INCREASING INVESTMENT BY PHARMA COMPANIES IN FERTILITY TREATMENT CENTRES

3.1.5. INCREASING INFERTILITY RATE AMONG ADULTS

3.1.6. INCREASING PREVALENCE OF OBESITY

3.1.7. GOVERNMENT POLICIES & SCHEMES FOR INFERTILITY TREATMENT

3.1.8. RISE IN SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASES AMONG MEN AND WOMEN

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF FERTILITY DRUGS

3.2.2. SIDE-EFFECTS ASSOCIATED WITH FERTILITY DRUGS SUCH AS BIRTH DEFECT

3.2.3. HIGH FAILURE RATE OF TREATMENT

3.2.4. BLACK MARKET OF FERTILITY DRUGS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. INCREASING AWARENESS AMONG PEOPLE

3.3.2. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT

3.3.3. INCREASING MEDICAL TOURISM

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL FERTILITY DRUGS MARKET, BY GENDER TYPE

4.1.1. FEMALE FERTILITY TREATMENT

4.1.2. MALE FERTILITY TREATMENT

4.2. GLOBAL FERTILITY DRUGS MARKET, BY TREATMENT TYPE

4.2.1. Hormonal

4.2.2. IN VITRO FERTILIZATION(IVF)

4.2.3. INTRA CYTOPLASMIC SPERM INJECTION(ICSI)

4.2.4. INTRA UTERINE INSEMINATION(IUI)

4.2.5. ALTERNATIVE & COMPLEMENTRY TREATMENT

4.3. GLOBAL FERTILITY DRUGS MARKET, BY INFERTILITY TYPE

4.3.1. PROBELEM WITH OVULATING

4.3.2. UNEXPLAINED INFERTILITY

4.3.3. BLOCKED OR DAMAGED TUBES

4.3.4. ENDOMETRIOSIS

4.3.5. POLYCYSTIC OVARIAN SYNDROME

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICAN

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. SPAIN

6.2.4. FRANCE

6.2.5. ITALY

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. APAC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF APAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. BERLEX LABORATORIES, INC.

7.2. ELI LILLY

7.3. BAXTER HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

7.4. FERRING PHARMACEAUTICALS, INC.

7.5. MERCK & CO. PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

7.6. NOVEN PHARMACEUTICALORGANON, INC.

7.7. JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

7.8. PERSONAL PRODUCTS COMPANY

7.9. PFIZER, INC.

7.10. PROCTER & GAMBLE PHARMACEUTICALS

7.11. EMD SERONO, INC.

7.12. LEADIANT BIOSCIENCES INC.

7.13. SOLVAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Continued…….

