Global Ferrous Metal Powder Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Ferrous Metal Powder Market Research Report 2019” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Ferrous Metal Powder market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

The global Ferrous Metal Powder market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ferrous Metal Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ferrous Metal Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandvik AB

Carpenter Technology Corporation

RIO Tinto

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

GKN PLC.

Alcoa Inc.

Hoganas AB

Miba AG

Metaldyne Performance Group

Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cold compaction

Hot compaction

Segment by Application

Transportation & logistics

Industrial

Construction

Electrical & electronics

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Ferrous Metal Powder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ferrous Metal Powder

1.2 Ferrous Metal Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cold compaction

1.2.3 Hot compaction

1.3 Ferrous Metal Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ferrous Metal Powder Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation & logistics

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Electrical & electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Market Size

1.4.1 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Ferrous Metal Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Ferrous Metal Powder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ferrous Metal Powder Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Ferrous Metal Powder Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Ferrous Metal Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Ferrous Metal Powder Production

3.4.1 North America Ferrous Metal Powder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Ferrous Metal Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Ferrous Metal Powder Production

3.5.1 Europe Ferrous Metal Powder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Ferrous Metal Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Ferrous Metal Powder Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Ferrous Metal Powder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Ferrous Metal Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Ferrous Metal Powder Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Ferrous Metal Powder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Ferrous Metal Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Continue…@@$

