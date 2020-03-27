Global Ferric Chloride Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ferric chloride also called as iron chloride is a commodity chemical which is rarely observed in its natural form. Ferric chloride is extensively used as a flocculants in water treatment applications across the globe. Other applications of ferric chloride include its use in the production of printed circuit boards and as a catalyst in organic synthesis.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
The major raw material for ferric chloride is scrap iron, chlorine, hydrochloric acid, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of ferric chloride industry.
The global Ferric Chloride market is valued at 470 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ferric Chloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ferric Chloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kemira
Tessenderlo Group
PVS Chemicals
BorsodChem(Wanhua)
Feracid
SIDRA Wasserchemie
Basic Chemical Industries
Chemiflo
Gulbrandsen
Philbro-Tech
Malay Sino Chemical Industries
Saf Sulphur Company
BASF
Sukha Chemical Industries
Laizhou Haixin Chemical
Qingdao Haijing Chemical
CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang
Taixing Longxiang Chemical
Changyi Daan Fine Chemical Industry
Huizhou 3R Envlronmental Chenical
Shanghai Shenglong Chemical
Zhongzheng Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid Ferric Chloride
Solid Ferric Chloride
Segment by Application
Water and Sewage Treatment Industry
Metal Surface Treatment Industry
PCB Industry
Pigment Industry
Others
