Global Ferric Chloride Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Ferric chloride also called as iron chloride is a commodity chemical which is rarely observed in its natural form. Ferric chloride is extensively used as a flocculants in water treatment applications across the globe. Other applications of ferric chloride include its use in the production of printed circuit boards and as a catalyst in organic synthesis.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

The major raw material for ferric chloride is scrap iron, chlorine, hydrochloric acid, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of ferric chloride industry.

The global Ferric Chloride market is valued at 470 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ferric Chloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ferric Chloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemira

Tessenderlo Group

PVS Chemicals

BorsodChem(Wanhua)

Feracid

SIDRA Wasserchemie

Basic Chemical Industries

Chemiflo

Gulbrandsen

Philbro-Tech

Malay Sino Chemical Industries

Saf Sulphur Company

BASF

Sukha Chemical Industries

Laizhou Haixin Chemical

Qingdao Haijing Chemical

CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang

Taixing Longxiang Chemical

Changyi Daan Fine Chemical Industry

Huizhou 3R Envlronmental Chenical

Shanghai Shenglong Chemical

Zhongzheng Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Ferric Chloride

Solid Ferric Chloride

Segment by Application

Water and Sewage Treatment Industry

Metal Surface Treatment Industry

PCB Industry

Pigment Industry

Others

