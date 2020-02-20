Global Feeler Gauge Market- Top Product, Consumption, Price, Analysis, Size to 2024

Feeler Gauge is a thin metal strip of known thickness used to measure the gap widths. Mainly these gauges are used in the field of engineering. In engineering it is used to measure the gap present in between them.

This comprehensive Feeler Gauge Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

As for the global feeler gauge industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The top three manufacturers have one third revenue market share in 2015. The United States giant Stanley Black and Decker, which has 12.16% market share in 2015, is the leader in the feeler gauge industry. The manufacturers following Stanley Black and Decker are TTI and SnapOn, which respectively has 10.00% and 9.53% market share globally. The Great Star is the leader of China mainland feeler gauge industry. It sells a total of 1.88 million dollar feeler gauge products in the year of 2015.

The downstream industries of feeler gauge products are engineering and construction. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the spurring spending of automotive, the consumption increase of feeler gauge will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the feeler gauge products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of feeler gauge products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the feeler gauge field hastily.

The worldwide market for Feeler Gauge is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Feeler Gauge in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stanley Black and Decker,TTI,SnapOn,ATG,Mitutoyo,Schaeffler,SKF,NTN,Great Star,Starrett,Great Wall,Endura,Jetech Tool,Eastern,Precision Brand,SP Air.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flat Feeler Gauge

Wire Feeler Gauge

Ramp Feeler Gauge

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Engineering

Construction

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Feeler Gauge market.

Chapter 1, to describe Feeler Gauge product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Feeler Gauge, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Feeler Gauge in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Feeler Gauge competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Feeler Gauge breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Feeler Gauge market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Feeler Gauge sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

