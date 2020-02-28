Global Feeding Bottle Market Size, Value Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Feeding Bottle Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of the Feeding Bottle with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Feeding Bottle on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

The whole supply chain of Feeding Bottle has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Feeding Bottle, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

A feeding bottle is a bottle with a nipple to drink directly from. It is typically used by infants and young children when a mother does not breastfeed. A feeding bottle is usually made from glass and plastic materials.

Due to global gradually slow neonatal growth speed, feeding bottle market developed smoothly in recent years. At present, USA, Europe and China are the main consumption market of feeding bottle. Developing countries in Africa, Asia and South America are emerging market and will be more important in future. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the feeding bottle industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for feeding bottle is growing.

The global Feeding Bottle market is valued at 1580 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Feeding Bottle market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Feeding Bottle in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Feeding Bottle in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Feeding Bottle market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Feeding Bottle market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Pigeon

Avent

NUK

Playtex

Dr. Brown’s

Nuby

Gerber

Evenflo

Born Free

Lansinoh

Nip

Bobo

Ivory

MAM

Rhshine Babycare

Lovi

US Baby

Rikang

Goodbaby

Medela

Babisil

Tommee Tippee

Piyo Piyo

Amama

Market size by Product

Grass feeding bottle

Plastic feeding bottle

Other type

Market size by End User

0-6 Months Babies

6-18 Months Babies

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Feeding Bottle Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Feeding Bottle Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Grass feeding bottle

1.4.3 Plastic feeding bottle

1.4.4 Other type

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Feeding Bottle Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 0-6 Months Babies

1.5.3 6-18 Months Babies

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Feeding Bottle Market Size

2.1.1 Global Feeding Bottle Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Feeding Bottle Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Feeding Bottle Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Feeding Bottle Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Feeding Bottle Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Feeding Bottle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Feeding Bottle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Feeding Bottle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Feeding Bottle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Feeding Bottle Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Feeding Bottle Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Feeding Bottle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

