Global Feed Premix Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2019-2025

Global Market Study on Feed Premix: Industrialization of Meat and Dairy Industry Spurring Market Demand for Feed Nutrition

The feed premix market report gives data for the estimated year 2018, and the forecast year 2026, in terms of both, value (US$) and volume (MT). The report consists of forecast factors that affect and influence the feed premix market, macroeconomic factors, and market outlook of the feed premix market. The report also includes the drivers, trends, and restraints of the feed premix market. The drivers of the feed premix market include an increase in the demand for meat products, increased awareness in the agricultural community, government efforts aiding the growth of the animal feed premix market in developed regions, global decrease in the cost of animal production, and aquaculture replacing wild fishing as the primary source of fish for human consumption.

The report also includes current industry trends in the animal feed and feed premix market. We have also included a detailed competitive landscape analysis, value chain analysis, strategic overview, and key players in the animal feed premix market. This gives a comprehensive overview of the market to the report users. The report consists of a market structure, and it gives a detailed comparison between the multinational players, local players, and regional players of feed premix. The study provides the market attractiveness analysis by livestock, type, and region.

During the detailed study of the feed premix market, our analysts observed that, there was more incorporation of feed premix in animal feed when compared to regular feed, as feed premix consist of more nutrients. This new incorporation of feed premix in regular animal feed is likely to result in an increase in the demand for feed premix throughout the forecast period. The report states that, the use of feed premix in the poultry segment is high, due to industrialization of meat industry

On the basis of type, the amino acids segment holds a relatively high market share when compared to the other segments such as vitamins, minerals, and others. This is mainly due to the more requirement of amino acids for animals in their diets. On the basis of region, APAC is expected to hold the highest market share, owing to more number of meat consumers in the region. Followed by APAC, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share in the market in terms of sales revenue during the forecast period.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of value chain in the global feed premix market. In the final section of the report on the global feed premix market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global feed premix manufacturers.

Antibiotic Feed Premix Ban in Various Regions and the Reason Behind the Ban

The antibiotics sub-segment under the type segment has not been covered in the scope of the report. Antibiotic feed premix are mainly used for quick weight gain of the livestock, and also to increase their immunity. Antibiotic feed premix are banned in developed regions such as North America and Europe, due to their resistance towards microbes in the animals. When animals consume antibiotic feed premix, the premix forms certain bacteria that become resistant to antibiotics. When these animals are consumed by humans, those bacteria get ingested and directly affect the body by forming resistance to antibiotics.

China is the top manufacturer of antibiotic feed premix, globally. China contributes to 14% share of global antibiotic feed premix. In regions such as Latin America and APAC, there are stringent regulations to be followed during the addition of antibiotic feed premix in animal feed. Only a particular type of antibiotic should be used while feeding the animals. Also, those antibiotics should be fed in particular range of quantity (micrograms).

Many primary and secondary sources were conducted during the course of the study. The secondary sources include publications, annual reports of the company, Factiva, and Hoovers. There are various market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints covered in the report related to feed premix. These help in the growth of each segment in the feed premix market. The report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the feed premix market in various regions. Detailed company profiles of the producers are included in the scope of the study to evaluate their short-term and long-term strategies, recent developments in the feed premix market space, and product portfolio of feed premix manufacturers. Some of the key players analyzed are Koninklijke DSM N.V., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Alltech, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Kemin Industries, Novus International, Inc., Zinpro Corporation, Lexington Enterprises Pte. Ltd., Avcola de Tarragona S.A., Neovia SARL, Masterfeeds L.P., Royal Agrifirm Group, Dakahlia Group, LOTUS MINECHEM RESOURCES PVT. LTD., Titan Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd., and Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology Co., Ltd., among other feed premix manufacturers.

