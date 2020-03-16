Global Feed Amino Acids Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

Tremendous population growth over the years, growing demand for proteins worldwide and growing awareness about animal health and nutrition has made this emerging segment of the animal feed industry an dynamic one. Apart from increasing the cost of the final product, feed additives, like amino acids are a fundamental part of the animal feed and play an integral role in growth and reproduction of animals.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing number of the meat-consuming population, growing industrialization in the meat production business and changing food habits of customers, creating demand for meat with specific texture and flavor has indirectly increased the sales of feed additives, especially safer additives, like amino acids. Growing awareness against the excessive use of chemicals has caused governments to have stringent regulations, especially for imported foodstuff. This has restrained the exports from a large number of Feed producing countries, especially to the European Union.

Synthetic amino acids like Threonine, Lysine, and Methionine have been used since decades in the broiler feed industry. Also, a recent addition of essential amino acids and developments in their synthesis at an industrial level has helped in augmenting the industry.

A major hindrance to the growth of feed amino acids market is the price volatility associated with raw materials and the changing regulations among regions. In addition, the development of other sources of protein has made the market growth easier.

Market Segmentation:

The market of Amino Acid additives has been divided on the basis of type into Threonine, Lysine, Methionine, Valine, Leucine, Isoleucine, etc. Threonine holds the largest market share, followed by Methionine. Different animals show different requirements of amino acids. On the basis of animal type, the market is divided into Poultry, Pork, Fish and Cattle feed. The Poultry feed industry and the cattle feed industry currently consume the largest portion of the Amino Acids industry.

Geographical Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share in the Feed amino acids market, followed by North America and Europe. Over 35% of the feed additives produced globally come from the Asia-Pacific. China is the biggest producer of Feed amino acids in the world South East Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia are relatively new markets for additives and show promising growth.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the industry include Kemira OJY, Cargill Inc., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., DSM Nutritional Products Inc., Pfizer Animal Health, nVivo NSA S.A., Chr. Hansen Inc., Biovet JSC and Lallemand Inc.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

