GLOBAL FED MICROBIAL MARKET 2019 BY MANUFACTURERS, REGIONS, TYPE AND APPLICATION, FORECAST TO 2025

Direct fed microbials – also called probiotics – are typically animal feed additives containing good live micro-organisms that help boost the gut environment in animals and provide immunity besides boosting the appetite of animals.
Direct-fed microbials are gaining importance as they play a vital role in improving feed digestibility, cost reduction, nutrient absorption, and better performance.
Europe is expected to remain the dominant market with a high value share throughout the forecast period. While United States is the most mature regional market for fed microbial Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit relatively high growth in the global fed microbial market during the forecast period.
The global Fed Microbial market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fed Microbial volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fed Microbial market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Biovet S.A.
Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private
Synbio Tech
Performance Probiotics
Biocamp
Sci-Tech Premixes
Golden link
Tangerine
Archer Daniels Midland
DuPont
DSM
Novozymes
Lallemand
A/B Technologies
Diamond Mills
Asahi Calpis Wellness
ProbioFerm
American Biosystems
Fertrell
Hiland Naturals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Form
Powders
Liquids / Gels
Tablets
By Type
Bacteria
Yeast
Segment by Application
Poultry
Ruminants
Swine
Aquatic Animals
Others (Equine & Pets)
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Fed Microbial Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fed Microbial
1.2 Fed Microbial Segment By Form
1.2.1 Global Fed Microbial Production Growth Rate Comparison By Form (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Powders
1.2.3 Liquids / Gels
1.2.4 Tablets
1.3 Fed Microbial Segment by Application
1.3.1 Fed Microbial Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Poultry
1.3.3 Ruminants
1.3.4 Swine
1.3.5 Aquatic Animals
1.3.6 Others (Equine & Pets)
1.4 Global Fed Microbial Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Fed Microbial Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Fed Microbial Market Size
1.5.1 Global Fed Microbial Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Fed Microbial Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Fed Microbial Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Fed Microbial Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Fed Microbial Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Fed Microbial Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Fed Microbial Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Fed Microbial Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Fed Microbial Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Fed Microbial Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……….
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
