In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fcc-catalyst-industry-chain-research-report-2019
Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.
The FCC Catalysts are stable off-white, light yellow or yellow powders. They have a negligible solubility in water. They are composed of zeolite, silica, alumina, clay and binder. Almost always the zeolites contained in the FCC catalyst are rare earth, predominantly lanthanum compound. Additionally, some additives may contain magnesium oxide, platinum, or other application specific chemicals.
Currently, the FCC catalyst market is highly mature and mainly occupied by several global leading catalyst and refinery companies. The leading suppliers are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle and Sinopec, which takes a combined market share of 76.78% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Also, some well-known technology suppliers and licensers are active in the market, companies including Johnson Matthey.
The global FCC Catalyst market is valued at 1980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2020 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on FCC Catalyst volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FCC Catalyst market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Grace Catalysts Technologies
BASF
Albemarle
Johnson Matthey (Interact)
JGC C&C
Sinopec
CNPC
Yueyang Sciensun Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Gasoline Sulfur Reduction
Maximum Light Olefins
Maximum Middle Distillates
Maximum Bottoms Conversion
Other
Segment by Application
Vacuum Gas Oil
Residue
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fcc-catalyst-industry-chain-research-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.