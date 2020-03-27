Global FCC Catalyst Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

The FCC Catalysts are stable off-white, light yellow or yellow powders. They have a negligible solubility in water. They are composed of zeolite, silica, alumina, clay and binder. Almost always the zeolites contained in the FCC catalyst are rare earth, predominantly lanthanum compound. Additionally, some additives may contain magnesium oxide, platinum, or other application specific chemicals.

Currently, the FCC catalyst market is highly mature and mainly occupied by several global leading catalyst and refinery companies. The leading suppliers are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle and Sinopec, which takes a combined market share of 76.78% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Also, some well-known technology suppliers and licensers are active in the market, companies including Johnson Matthey.

The global FCC Catalyst market is valued at 1980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2020 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on FCC Catalyst volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FCC Catalyst market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Johnson Matthey (Interact)

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

Yueyang Sciensun Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gasoline Sulfur Reduction

Maximum Light Olefins

Maximum Middle Distillates

Maximum Bottoms Conversion

Other

Segment by Application

Vacuum Gas Oil

Residue

Other

