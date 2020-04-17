Global Fault Indicators Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Fault Indicators market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fault Indicators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fault Indicators are devices which indicate the passage of fault current. When properly applied, they can reduce operating costs and reduce service interruptions by identifying the section of cable that has failed. At the same time, fault indicators can increase safety and reduce equipment damage by reducing the need for hazardous fault chasing procedures.

A fault indicator or fault circuit indicator is a device used to indicate faults detected on a power system or an electric line. This device has finds applications in electric lines, electric power systems and distribution networks to reduce equipment risk, outage time and operating cost. For better output, fault circuit indicators needs to be installed properly on the circuit. The working principle of a fault circuit indicator is that it typically senses the magnetic field produced by the excess flow of current through a cable or conductor. Some indicators also measure the electric field generated by the voltage in the conductor.

Increasing development and establishment of new smart grids, industrialization and installation and rearrangement of transmission lines are some of the factors driving the demand for fault circuit indicators. Additionally, rise in the usage of electric utilities, increasing electricity generation, growing industrial sectors and heavy investments made by some firms to protect industrial machinery pave way for growth of the market.

The market of Fault Indicators is relatively concentrated. The world leading vendors in the market are SEL and Horstmann, which accounted the sales market share of 10.54% and 9.58% respectively in 2017, followed by Cooper Power Systems, ABB(Thomas & Betts) and Elektro-Mechanik.

The Fault Indicators market was valued at 159 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 183.5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fault Indicators.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Fault Indicators, presents the global Fault Indicators market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Fault Indicators capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Fault Indicators by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

SEL

Horstmann

Cooper Power Systems

ABB (Thomas & Betts)

Elektro-Mechanik GMBH

Siemens

Bowden Brothers

Schneider Electric

Franklin (GridSense)

CELSA

Electronsystem MD

NORTROLL

CREAT

SEMEUREKA

Winet Electric

BEHAUR SCITECH

HHX

Beijing HCRT Electrical Equipment

Market Segment by Product Type

Overhead Line Fault Indicators

Cable Fault Indicators

Panel Fault Indicators

Others

Market Segment by Application

Earth faults Indicators

Short-circuits Indicators

Short-circuit and Earth Fault Indicators

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fault Indicators status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fault Indicators manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fault Indicators are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

