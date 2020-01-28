Global Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Market to grow at a High CAGR during the period 2018-2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Fatigue sensing wearables are devices that can sense and record different variables and parameters of an individual’s body such as skin temperature and blood pressure, and pulse rate to detect drowsiness and exhaustive or fatigued state of the driver. Different types of sensors that monitor the person’s condition to detect both physical and mental fatigue are available in the market.

The gadgets available for detecting fatigue in the automotive industry are based on monitoring the heart rate or pulse rate, skin conductivity, and sweating. The vendors in this market offer products based on the measurement of pulse rate to detect if the person is falling asleep. These wearables work on the principle of skin conductivity or skin temperature and sweating and are cost-effective. Analysts predict that the physiological measurement segment will account for the major shares of this global market throughout the forecast period.

Global Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive.

This industry study presents the global Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Bosch, Delphi, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bosch

Delphi

Toyobo

SmartCap Tech

Analog Devices

Caterpillar

Omnitracs

Xilinx

Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Breakdown Data by Type

Physiological Measurement

Brainwave-Based Measurement

Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Breakdown Data by Application

18-45 Years Old

45-60 Years Old

Other

Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Manufacturers

Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

