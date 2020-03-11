Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Fast-Casual Restaurants – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database.

— Fast-Casual Restaurants Market 2019

Description:

The Fast-Casual Restaurants market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2018, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2019-2024. Based on the Fast-Casual Restaurants industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Fast-Casual Restaurants market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Fast-Casual Restaurants market.

The Fast-Casual Restaurants market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Fast-Casual Restaurants market are:

Smashburger

Panera Bread

Blaze Pizza

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Sweetgreen

Five Guys Holdings

Shake Shack

LYKE Kitchen

MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

PizzaRev

Godfather’s Pizza

DICKEY’S BARBECUE RESTAURANTS

Noodles & Company

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

Pie Five Pizza

&pizza

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Fast-Casual Restaurants market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Fast-Casual Restaurants products covered in this report are:

North American Cuisine

Italian Cuisine

Mexican Cuisine

Other

Most widely used downstream fields of Fast-Casual Restaurants market covered in this report are:

Online Meal Ordering

Offline Meal Ordering

Table of Content:

Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market Research Report

1 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of Fast-Casual Restaurants

1.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2014-2024

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Fast-Casual Restaurants

1.4.2 Applications of Fast-Casual Restaurants

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America Fast-Casual Restaurants Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.2 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.3 China Fast-Casual Restaurants Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.4 Japan Fast-Casual Restaurants Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.6 India Fast-Casual Restaurants Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.7 South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Fast-Casual Restaurants

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Fast-Casual Restaurants

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Smashburger

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.2.3 Smashburger Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.2.4 Smashburger Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.3 Panera Bread

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.3.3 Panera Bread Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.3.4 Panera Bread Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.4 Blaze Pizza

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.4.3 Blaze Pizza Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.4.4 Blaze Pizza Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.5 Potbelly Sandwich Works

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.5.3 Potbelly Sandwich Works Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.5.4 Potbelly Sandwich Works Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.6 Sweetgreen

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.6.3 Sweetgreen Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.6.4 Sweetgreen Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.7 Five Guys Holdings

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.7.3 Five Guys Holdings Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.7.4 Five Guys Holdings Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.8 Shake Shack

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.8.3 Shake Shack Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.8.4 Shake Shack Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.9 LYKE Kitchen

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.9.3 LYKE Kitchen Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.9.4 LYKE Kitchen Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.10 MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA

8.10.1 Company Profiles

8.10.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.10.3 MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.10.4 MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.11 Chipotle Mexican Grill

8.11.1 Company Profiles

8.11.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.11.3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.11.4 Chipotle Mexican Grill Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.12 Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

8.12.1 Company Profiles

8.12.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.12.3 Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.12.4 Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.13 PizzaRev

8.13.1 Company Profiles

8.13.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.13.3 PizzaRev Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.13.4 PizzaRev Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.14 Godfather’s Pizza

8.14.1 Company Profiles

8.14.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.14.3 Godfather’s Pizza Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.14.4 Godfather’s Pizza Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.15 DICKEY’S BARBECUE RESTAURANTS

8.15.1 Company Profiles

8.15.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.15.3 DICKEY’S BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.15.4 DICKEY’S BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.16 Noodles & Company

8.16.1 Company Profiles

8.16.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

8.16.3 Noodles & Company Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.16.4 Noodles & Company Market Share of Fast-Casual Restaurants Segmented by Region in 2018

8.17 Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

8.18 Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

8.19 Pie Five Pizza

8.20 &pizza

