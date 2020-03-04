Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market Trends, Growth Demand, Key-Players, Future and Forecast Until 2025

The market for Farm Tyre (Tire) Market is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Farm Tyre (Tire) Market sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.
Global Farm Tyre (Tire) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Farm Tyre (Tire).
This industry study presents the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Farm Tyre (Tire) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Farm Tyre (Tire) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Apollo Tyres Ltd., ATG, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
ATG
Balkrishna Industries
BKT
Bridgestone
Carlisle
CEAT Ltd.
Continental AG
Delta
Hankook Tire
Harvest King
J.K. Tyre
Michelin
Mitas
MRF Limited
Nokian
Pirelli
Shandong Zhentai
Specialty Tires
Sumitomo
Taishan Tyre
TBC Corporation
The Carlstar Group, LLC
Titan International
Trelleborg
Xugong Tyres
Farm Tyre (Tire) Breakdown Data by Type
Bias Tyres
Radial Tyres
Farm Tyre (Tire) Breakdown Data by Application
Tractors tyres
Harvester tyres
Sprayer tyres
Trailer tyres
Other
Farm Tyre (Tire) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
