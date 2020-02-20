Global Fantasy Games Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Fantasy Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
In 2018, the global Fantasy Games market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fantasy Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fantasy Games development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FanDuel
DraftKings
Yahoo
ESPN
CBS
NFL Fantasy
Fox Sports Fantasy Football
MyFantasyLeague
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Hocky
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Car Racing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Private
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fantasy Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fantasy Games development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fantasy Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Fantasy Football
1.4.3 Fantasy Hocky
1.4.4 Fantasy Baseball
1.4.5 Fantasy Soccer
1.4.6 Fantasy Basketball
1.4.7 Fantasy Car Racing
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fantasy Games Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Private
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fantasy Games Market Size
2.2 Fantasy Games Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fantasy Games Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Fantasy Games Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 FanDuel
12.1.1 FanDuel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fantasy Games Introduction
12.1.4 FanDuel Revenue in Fantasy Games Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 FanDuel Recent Development
12.2 DraftKings
12.2.1 DraftKings Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fantasy Games Introduction
12.2.4 DraftKings Revenue in Fantasy Games Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 DraftKings Recent Development
12.3 Yahoo
12.3.1 Yahoo Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fantasy Games Introduction
12.3.4 Yahoo Revenue in Fantasy Games Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Yahoo Recent Development
12.4 ESPN
12.4.1 ESPN Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fantasy Games Introduction
12.4.4 ESPN Revenue in Fantasy Games Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ESPN Recent Development
12.5 CBS
12.5.1 CBS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fantasy Games Introduction
12.5.4 CBS Revenue in Fantasy Games Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CBS Recent Development
