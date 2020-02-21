Global Fan Coils Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Fan Coils Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

A Fan Coil is a simple device consisting of a heating and or cooling heat exchanger or ‘coil’ and fan. It is part of an HVAC system found in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. A fan coil unit is a diverse device sometimes using ductwork, and is used to control the temperature in the space where it is installed, or serve multiple spaces. It is controlled either by a manual on/off switch or by thermostat, this in turn controls the throughput of water to the heat exchanger using a control valve and/or the fan speed.

Direct channel is a model in which no middleman involved and the products are sold from company to consumer directly. Fan Coils products are technically complex products, so the advantage of direct channel is that the products can be targeted for production, which better meet the market demands. As direct channels without intermediate links, it can reduce distribution costs, control the initiative of price, and actively participate in the competition. But there are also challenges with direct channels, such as manufacturers make large investments into selling, which are costly, and the scope of sale is restricted.

The indirect sales force acts as the conduit between the customer and manufacturer, working closely with manufacturers to communicate customer needs and working with customers to communicate the vendor’s unique design and functional capabilities.

Manufacturers take the combination of direct Marketing channel and distribution sales in the form, Future sales channels both direct selling and distribution needs with the help of online sales platform.

The global Fan Coils market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fan Coils market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fan Coils in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fan Coils in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fan Coils market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fan Coils market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Carrier

Johnson Controls

Daikin

Trane

IEC

Williams

Zehnder

Airtherm

Coil Company

Panasonic

Gree.

Market size by Product

Central Station Air Handling Units Coils

Blower Coils

Room Fan Coils

Other

Market size by End User

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fan Coils market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fan Coils market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fan Coils companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Fan Coils submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fan Coils are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fan Coils market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fan Coils Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fan Coils Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Central Station Air Handling Units Coils

1.4.3 Blower Coils

1.4.4 Room Fan Coils

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Fan Coils Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Commercial Application

1.5.3 Industrial Application

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fan Coils Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fan Coils Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fan Coils Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Fan Coils Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fan Coils Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Fan Coils Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Fan Coils Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fan Coils Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fan Coils Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Fan Coils Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fan Coils Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fan Coils Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Fan Coils Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Fan Coils Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fan Coils Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fan Coils Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fan Coils Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fan Coils Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Fan Coils Sales by Product

4.2 Global Fan Coils Revenue by Product

4.3 Fan Coils Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fan Coils Breakdown Data by End User

Continuous…

