Global Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Market Overview, Scope, Growth Rate, Product Type and Forecast 2019-2025

The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Factor IX (or Christmas factor) is one of the serine proteases of the coagulation system; it belongs to peptidase family S1. Deficiency of this protein causes hemophilia B.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the prophylaxis segment to dominate the factor IX deficiency treatment market during the forecast period. Factors such a low cost and high efficiency are the key contributors to the dominance of this segment in the global market.

The global hemophilia B drugs market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The growing incidence of hemophilia B is expected to drive the market growth. Also, the increasing demand for novel recombinant extended half-life products coupled with the emergence of monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy products will propel the growth of this segment in the next few years.

In 2018, the global Factor IX Deficiency Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Factor IX Deficiency Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factor IX Deficiency Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pfizer

Shire

Novo Nordisk

Biogen

CSL Behring

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia B Inhibitors

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hemophilia B

1.4.3 Hemophilia B Inhibitors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Market Size

2.2 Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Factor IX Deficiency Treatment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

