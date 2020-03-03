Global Facilities Management Services Market Size, Statistics, Application, Technology Developments and Forecast 2019-2025

A newly compiled business intelligent report, titled “Global Facilities Management Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” has been publicized to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH) online repository. The study revolves around the analysis of (Facilities Management Services) market, covering key industry developments and market opportunity map during the mentioned forecast period. This report further conveys quantitative & qualitative analysis on the concerned market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects. As the report proceeds, information regarding the prominent trends as well as opportunities in the key geographical segments have also been explained, thus enabling companies to be able to make region-specific strategies for gaining competitive lead.

Facilities management services are services which an organization outsources to a vendor who takes responsibilities related to the operation and maintenance of the assets and facilities of that organization.

The commercial buildings segment accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the new developmental activities in infrastructure sector that will drive the demand for specialized vendor services in building FM.

The soft services segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the e-waste management as a soft service in corporate office buildings. Also, the soft services ensure that the facilities are clean and hygienic and administrative processes are streamlined.

In 2018, the global Facilities Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Facilities Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Facilities Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Compass

Cushman & Wakefield

Macro

Aramark

CB Richard Ellis

ISS

Sodexo

Bilfinger HSG Facility Management

Cofely Besix

Carillion

GDI

Ecolab USA

KnightFM

Dohn Engineering

Resolute Facility Services

Continuum Services

Total Facility Solutions

Stutler Solutions

Caravan Technologies

Professional Grade Services

Royal Mechanical Services

Choice Facility Services & Construction

Crockett Facilities Services

Camelot Facility Solutions

Veranova Properties

Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions

Assurance Facility Management

Global Facility Management and Construction

NG&G Facility Services

Express Facility Services and Maintenance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soft Services

Hard Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Facilities Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Soft Services

1.4.3 Hard Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Facilities Management Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial Buildings

1.5.3 Residential Buildings

1.5.4 Government Buildings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Facilities Management Services Market Size

2.2 Facilities Management Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Facilities Management Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Facilities Management Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Facilities Management Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Facilities Management Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Facilities Management Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Facilities Management Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Facilities Management Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Facilities Management Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Facilities Management Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Facilities Management Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Facilities Management Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

