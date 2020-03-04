Global Facial Serum Market Status, Segment, Product Type, End-User, Leading Players and Forecast Till 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively discoursed a new study titled “Global Facial Serum Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025, added to its vast online repository. The main motive of this assessment is to present clear insights about the growth factor experienced across the Facial Serum Market during the forecast period. Readers can access vital information associated to prime market facets such as market size, market share, market drivers, future trends, challenges, opportunities and sales channels. Furthermore, the availability of competitive developments including leading market players make the report a rich data source for investors and new entrants.
A cosmetic serum is usually a water-based, non-greasy, and intensive formula that contains a high concentration of active substances. Serums can also be oil-based but have an oil-free texture (owing to less concentration of oil in the formulation). The oil-free texture can help them to penetrate deeper.
The eye serums segment accounted for the largest market share. Eye serums provide several beneficial solutions against multiple signs of eye aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, dryness, and uneven skin tone.
The majority of the sales in the global facial serum market take place through specialty retail stores. This segment is the highest revenue generator among all channels of retail in the market. Consumers prefer specialty stores as these offer the required experience while shopping for cosmetics with the wide availability of product ranges.
The global Facial Serum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Facial Serum market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Facial Serum in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Facial Serum in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Facial Serum market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Facial Serum market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
L’Oreal
P&G
Beiersdorf
Estee lauder
Shiseido
Johnson & Johnson
Kao
LVMH
Amway
Avon Products
Conair
Coty
Clarins
Combe
Chanel
Henkel
Unilever
Revlon
Burberry
Cadiveu Professional USA
Chatters Canada
Edgewell Personal Care
Helen of Troy Limited
Marchesa
Mary Kay
O Boticario
Tom’s of Maine
World Hair Cosmetics (Asia)
Market size by Product
Eye Serums
Blemish and Acne Treatment Serums
Face Sunscreen Serums
Face Moisturizing Serums
Facial Self-Tanning Serums
Other
Market size by End User
Specialty Retail Stores
Department Stores
Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
