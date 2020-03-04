Global Facial Serum Market Status, Segment, Product Type, End-User, Leading Players and Forecast Till 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively discoursed a new study titled “Global Facial Serum Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025, added to its vast online repository. The main motive of this assessment is to present clear insights about the growth factor experienced across the Facial Serum Market during the forecast period. Readers can access vital information associated to prime market facets such as market size, market share, market drivers, future trends, challenges, opportunities and sales channels. Furthermore, the availability of competitive developments including leading market players make the report a rich data source for investors and new entrants.

A cosmetic serum is usually a water-based, non-greasy, and intensive formula that contains a high concentration of active substances. Serums can also be oil-based but have an oil-free texture (owing to less concentration of oil in the formulation). The oil-free texture can help them to penetrate deeper.

The eye serums segment accounted for the largest market share. Eye serums provide several beneficial solutions against multiple signs of eye aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, dryness, and uneven skin tone.

The majority of the sales in the global facial serum market take place through specialty retail stores. This segment is the highest revenue generator among all channels of retail in the market. Consumers prefer specialty stores as these offer the required experience while shopping for cosmetics with the wide availability of product ranges.

The global Facial Serum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Facial Serum market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Facial Serum in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Facial Serum in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Facial Serum market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Facial Serum market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

L’Oreal

P&G

Beiersdorf

Estee lauder

Shiseido

Johnson & Johnson

Kao

LVMH

Amway

Avon Products

Conair

Coty

Clarins

Combe

Chanel

Henkel

Unilever

Revlon

Burberry

Cadiveu Professional USA

Chatters Canada

Edgewell Personal Care

Helen of Troy Limited

Marchesa

Mary Kay

O Boticario

Tom’s of Maine

World Hair Cosmetics (Asia)

Market size by Product

Eye Serums

Blemish and Acne Treatment Serums

Face Sunscreen Serums

Face Moisturizing Serums

Facial Self-Tanning Serums

Other

Market size by End User

Specialty Retail Stores

Department Stores

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Facial Serum Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Facial Serum Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Eye Serums

1.4.3 Blemish and Acne Treatment Serums

1.4.4 Face Sunscreen Serums

1.4.5 Face Moisturizing Serums

1.4.6 Facial Self-Tanning Serums

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Facial Serum Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Specialty Retail Stores

1.5.3 Department Stores

1.5.4 Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Facial Serum Market Size

2.1.1 Global Facial Serum Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Facial Serum Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Facial Serum Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Facial Serum Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Facial Serum Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Facial Serum Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Facial Serum Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Facial Serum Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Facial Serum Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Facial Serum Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Facial Serum Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Facial Serum Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Facial Serum Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Facial Serum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Facial Serum Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Facial Serum Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Facial Serum Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Facial Serum Sales by Product

4.2 Global Facial Serum Revenue by Product

4.3 Facial Serum Price by Product

Continued…………@#

