Global Facial Injectable Market Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2026

The Global Facial Injectable Market is anticipated to reach over USD 18,819.04 Million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.

Facial injectable products also called as dermal fillers are products that benefit in facial transformation. These facial injectable products are widely used to indulgence the early signs of age as well as wrinkles thereby increasing the visual attractiveness.Factors such as the rise in demand to augment the visual look and growing popularity for negligibly intrusive procedures majorly drive the market. In addition, the rise in elderly population and introduction of improved facial injectable such as synthetic calcium hydroxyl apatite fillers further anticipated boosting the market growth. In recent time, growing demand for non-surgical processes for facial transformation and modification is gaining global admiration. For instance, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), 2017, non-surgical and surgical cosmetic techniques showed an overall rise of 9% from past years. Moreover, according to the same report in 2016, nonsurgical procedures including injectable accounted for approximately 8 million globally.

Request For Free Sample-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070611

The global Facial Injectable Market is segmented on the basis of products, end users, and geography.

On the basis of products, the Global Facial Injectable Market is segmented into Dermal Fillers/Injectable Implants and Anti-aging/ Anti-wrinkle Injections. The Dermal Fillers/Injectable Implants is further segmented into Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen Fillers, and Synthetic Fillers such as Calcium hydroxylapatite and polymethyl methacrylate microspheres. The Anti-aging/ Anti-wrinkle Injections is further categorized into Botulinum toxin A and Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) micro particles. On the basis of products, the hyaluronic acid segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth during the forecast period. Cumulative use of hyaluronic acid as a dermal filler in the cosmetic procedure is anticipated to support the market growth. Hyaluronic acid has become an important part of cosmetics and aesthetic surgeries due to its robust water retaining properties. In general, the cosmetic-grade hyaluronic acid has the lower molecular weight which further aids to retain water in the cells, releases antioxidants, form the deep penetration of the product in the epidermis, and delays the aging progression. On the basis of the end user, the global Facial Injectable Market is segmented into Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Beauty Clinics, and Dermatology Research Institutes. In 2017, hospital segment is estimated to dominate the global market.

Some major key players in global Facial Injectable Market include Advanced Dermatology, Merz, Inc., Galderma Laboratories, L.P., ColBar LifeScience Ltd., Allergan, Plc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC., Sanofi Biosurgery Inc. (Sanofi), Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Suneva Medical, Inc.among others.

Request For full report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070611

Key players are adopting partnerships and product introduction strategies in order to fulfill the unmet aesthetic as well as clinical needs thus, providing surgeons with better and novel options further augmenting the growth of the facial injectable market. For instance, in 2017, the company Galderma collaborated with Colorescience to expand its skincare solutions for persons that can be used in combination with orthodox facial injectable aesthetic treatments..

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609