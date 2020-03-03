Global Fabric Conditioner Market Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Fabric Conditioner Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Fabric Conditioner market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Fabric conditioner is a constituent added to clothes during the washing process to make them softer and more durable. The chemicals in these products also remove stains and prevent the fabric from developing static electricity, extending the life of the garment. A fabric conditioner functions by depositing a lubricating chemical on the fabric, which imparts it softness, reduces static cling, and maintains the shape of the garment. Most conditioning products contain added fragrances. Fabric conditioners are available in various forms such as liquids, crystals, capsules, sprays, and sheets.

The rinse cycle fabric softeners (RCFS) accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing adoption of RCFS among consumers is its cost-effectiveness as it is thicker than the regular ones and uses less product to achieve better results.

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing preference for hypermarkets and supermarkets is the availability of wide variety of products, effective point of purchase display, discounts, and other promotional offers.

The global Fabric Conditioner market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fabric Conditioner market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fabric Conditioner in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fabric Conditioner in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fabric Conditioner market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fabric Conditioner market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Colgate-Palmolive

Henkel

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Unilever

Church & Dwight

Kao

LG Household and Healthcare

Lion

Marico

Nakoma Products

Pigeon

PZ Cussons

Sara Lee

Sears Daily Necessities

Seventh Generation

Wipro

Zhejiang Yuanmin Technology

Market size by Product

Rinse Cycle Fabric Softeners (RCFS)

Dryer Sheets

Other

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Stores

Retailers

Drugstores and Pharmacies

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fabric Conditioner are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fabric Conditioner market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fabric Conditioner Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fabric Conditioner Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Rinse Cycle Fabric Softeners (RCFS)

1.4.3 Dryer Sheets

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Fabric Conditioner Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.5.3 Online Stores

1.5.4 Retailers

1.5.5 Drugstores and Pharmacies

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fabric Conditioner Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fabric Conditioner Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fabric Conditioner Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Fabric Conditioner Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fabric Conditioner Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Fabric Conditioner Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Fabric Conditioner Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fabric Conditioner Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fabric Conditioner Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Fabric Conditioner Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fabric Conditioner Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fabric Conditioner Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Fabric Conditioner Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Fabric Conditioner Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fabric Conditioner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fabric Conditioner Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fabric Conditioner Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fabric Conditioner Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

TOC continued…!

