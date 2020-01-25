Global Eye Health Supplements Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Eye Health Supplements Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

Eye supplements are natural products having nutritional benefits to support good vision & eye health.

Globally, age-related eye diseases, macular degeneration, and eye allergies due to pollution and digital screens is changing the shape of eye supplements market.

United States grabs the major share of global eye supplements market. Consumption of products which benefits potential eye health have more demand in United States regions and it is expected to grow at a steady rate. U.S is developing and introducing new launches to eye supplements market and grabs a major share in United States.

Followed by Europe regional market is expected to grow at a relatively medium growth rate over the forecast period.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Eye Health Supplements include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Eye Health Supplements include

Vitabiotics

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Alliance Pharma

Nature’s Bounty

Novartis

Amway

Bausch & Lomb

Akorn Consumer Health

Butterflies Healthcare

Herbalife

SUSS Technology

Sequoia

Allergan

Market Size Split by Type

By Ingredient Type

Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Antioxidants

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Coenzyme Q10

Flavonoids

Astaxanthin

Alpha-Lipoic Acid

Other Ingredients

By Disease Indication

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Cataract

Dry Eye Syndrome

Other Indications

By Form

Tablet

Capsule

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Online Retailing

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Health & Beauty Stores

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Eye Health Supplements Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Eye Health Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lutein and Zeaxanthin

1.4.3 Antioxidants

1.4.4 Omega-3 Fatty Acids

1.4.5 Coenzyme Q10

1.4.6 Flavonoids

1.4.7 Astaxanthin

1.4.8 Alpha-Lipoic Acid

1.4.9 Other Ingredients

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Eye Health Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Online Retailing

1.5.3 Pharmacies/Drug Stores

1.5.4 Health & Beauty Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Eye Health Supplements Market Size

2.1.1 Global Eye Health Supplements Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Eye Health Supplements Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Eye Health Supplements Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Eye Health Supplements Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Eye Health Supplements Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Vitabiotics

11.1.1 Vitabiotics Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Health Supplements

11.1.4 Eye Health Supplements Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Health Supplements

11.2.4 Eye Health Supplements Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Pfizer

11.3.1 Pfizer Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Health Supplements

11.3.4 Eye Health Supplements Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Alliance Pharma

11.4.1 Alliance Pharma Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Health Supplements

11.4.4 Eye Health Supplements Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Nature’s Bounty

11.5.1 Nature’s Bounty Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Health Supplements

11.5.4 Eye Health Supplements Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Novartis

11.6.1 Novartis Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Health Supplements

11.6.4 Eye Health Supplements Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Amway

11.7.1 Amway Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Health Supplements

11.7.4 Eye Health Supplements Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Bausch & Lomb

11.8.1 Bausch & Lomb Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Health Supplements

11.8.4 Eye Health Supplements Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Akorn Consumer Health

11.9.1 Akorn Consumer Health Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Health Supplements

11.9.4 Eye Health Supplements Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Butterflies Healthcare

11.10.1 Butterflies Healthcare Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Health Supplements

11.10.4 Eye Health Supplements Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Vitabiotics

11.12 Herbalife

11.13 SUSS Technology

11.14 Sequoia

11.15 Allergan

