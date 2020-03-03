Global Eye Care Surgical Market Share, On-Going Demand, Trends, Key-market Players and Forecast up to 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Eye Care Surgical Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Eye Care Surgical market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Eye surgery, also known as ocular surgery, is surgery performed on the eye or its adnexa, typically by an ophthalmologist. The eye is a very fragile organ, and requires extreme care before, during, and after a surgical procedure to minimise or prevent further damage. An expert eye surgeon is responsible for selecting the appropriate surgical procedure for the patient, and for taking the necessary safety precautions.

Cataract surgeries dominated the eye care surgical market. The primary reason for this segments growth is the increased adoption of different ophthalmology treatment methodologies by the aging population. Factors such as the increasing incidences of cataract and growing use of IOLs will result in this segments growth over the next few years.

The Americas is the leading region in the eye care surgical market. The surge in technological advancements and awareness about laser eye surgeries among population have boosted the sales of eye care surgical devices in the region. The growing number of laser refractive surgeries and the emerging laser vitreolysis technology will be major contributing factors in the markets growth in this region over the next few years.

In 2018, the global Eye Care Surgical market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Eye Care Surgical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Eye Care Surgical development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Topcon Medical Systems

Bausch & Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Glaukos

Canon

Alcon

Ellex Medical Lasers

Abbott

Lumenis

Heidelberg Engineering

Rhein Medical

Transcend Medical

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Marco Ophthalmic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Diabetic Eye Surgery

Market segment by Application, split into

Children

Adults

Elderly

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Eye Care Surgical are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Eye Care Surgical Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cataract Surgery

1.4.3 Glaucoma Surgery

1.4.4 Diabetic Eye Surgery

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Eye Care Surgical Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Children

1.5.3 Adults

1.5.4 Elderly

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Eye Care Surgical Market Size

2.2 Eye Care Surgical Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Eye Care Surgical Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Eye Care Surgical Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Eye Care Surgical Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Eye Care Surgical Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Eye Care Surgical Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Eye Care Surgical Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Eye Care Surgical Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Eye Care Surgical Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Eye Care Surgical Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Eye Care Surgical Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Eye Care Surgical Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

TOC continued…!

