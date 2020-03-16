Global Extremely High Frequency (EHF) Technology Market Analysis 2019-2025 by Technology, Future trends, Types, Applications, Top Key Players and more…

Extremely high frequency (EHF) is the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) designation for the band of radio frequencies in the electromagnetic spectrum from 30 to 300 gigahertz (GHz).

Extremely high frequency technology is also used for navigation purposes wherein through the data transmitted and received, navigation can be made possible.

This report focuses on the global Extremely High Frequency (EHF) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Extremely High Frequency (EHF) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bridgewave Communications

Keysight Technologies

NEC

Sage Millimeter

Siklu Communication

Aviat Networks

Farran Technology

Millimeter Wave Products

Millivision Technologies

Vubiq Networks

E-Band Communications

Smiths

L3 Technologies

Elva-1

Proxim Wireless

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Middleware

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunications

Space Exploration

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Extremely High Frequency (EHF) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Extremely High Frequency (EHF) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

