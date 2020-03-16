Global Extremely High Frequency (EHF) Technology Market Analysis 2019-2025 by Technology, Future trends, Types, Applications, Top Key Players and more…

Extremely high frequency (EHF) is the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) designation for the band of radio frequencies in the electromagnetic spectrum from 30 to 300 gigahertz (GHz).
Extremely high frequency technology is also used for navigation purposes wherein through the data transmitted and received, navigation can be made possible.
This report focuses on the global Extremely High Frequency (EHF) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Extremely High Frequency (EHF) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bridgewave Communications
Keysight Technologies
NEC
Sage Millimeter
Siklu Communication
Aviat Networks
Farran Technology
Millimeter Wave Products
Millivision Technologies
Vubiq Networks
E-Band Communications
Smiths
L3 Technologies
Elva-1
Proxim Wireless
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Middleware
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Telecommunications
Space Exploration
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Extremely High Frequency (EHF) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Extremely High Frequency (EHF) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
