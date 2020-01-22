Global Extracted Canola Oil Market 2018 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Industry Analysis & Forecast 2025

This report studies the global market size of Extracted Canola Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Extracted Canola Oil in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Extracted Canola Oil market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Extracted Canola Oil market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Extracted Canola Oil market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Extracted Canola Oil include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Extracted Canola Oil include

Louis Dreyfus Company

ADM

Cargill

Bunge

Richardson Oilseed

Viterra

Al Ghurair

CHS

Pacific Coast Canola (PCC)

Oliyar

Wilmar International

COFCO

Chinatex Corporation

Maple Grain and Oil Industry

HSGC

Zhongsheng

Allstar

H-Best

Yingcheng Oil Company

Daodaoquan

Market Size Split by Type

Transgenic Canola Oil

Non-transgenic Canola Oil

Market Size Split by Application

Food Industry

Biofuels

Oleo Chemicals

Other

Market Size Split by Application

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Extracted Canola Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Extracted Canola Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Extracted Canola Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Extracted Canola Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Extracted Canola Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Extracted Canola Oil are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Extracted Canola Oil market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Extracted Canola Oil Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Extracted Canola Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Transgenic Canola Oil

1.4.3 Non-transgenic Canola Oil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Extracted Canola Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Industry

1.5.3 Biofuels

1.5.4 Oleo Chemicals

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Extracted Canola Oil Market Size

2.1.1 Global Extracted Canola Oil Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Extracted Canola Oil Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Extracted Canola Oil Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Extracted Canola Oil Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Extracted Canola Oil Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Extracted Canola Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Extracted Canola Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Extracted Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Extracted Canola Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Extracted Canola Oil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Extracted Canola Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Extracted Canola Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Extracted Canola Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Extracted Canola Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Extracted Canola Oil Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Extracted Canola Oil Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Extracted Canola Oil Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Extracted Canola Oil Sales by Type

4.2 Global Extracted Canola Oil Revenue by Type

4.3 Extracted Canola Oil Price by Type

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Louis Dreyfus Company

11.1.1 Louis Dreyfus Company Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Extracted Canola Oil

11.1.4 Extracted Canola Oil Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 ADM

11.2.1 ADM Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Extracted Canola Oil

11.2.4 Extracted Canola Oil Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Cargill

11.3.1 Cargill Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Extracted Canola Oil

11.3.4 Extracted Canola Oil Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Bunge

11.4.1 Bunge Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Extracted Canola Oil

11.4.4 Extracted Canola Oil Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Richardson Oilseed

11.5.1 Richardson Oilseed Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Extracted Canola Oil

11.5.4 Extracted Canola Oil Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Viterra

11.6.1 Viterra Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Extracted Canola Oil

11.6.4 Extracted Canola Oil Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Al Ghurair

11.7.1 Al Ghurair Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Extracted Canola Oil

11.7.4 Extracted Canola Oil Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 CHS

11.8.1 CHS Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Extracted Canola Oil

11.8.4 Extracted Canola Oil Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC)

11.9.1 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC) Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Extracted Canola Oil

11.9.4 Extracted Canola Oil Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Oliyar

11.10.1 Oliyar Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Extracted Canola Oil

11.10.4 Extracted Canola Oil Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Wilmar International

11.12 COFCO

11.13 Chinatex Corporation

11.14 Maple Grain and Oil Industry

11.15 HSGC

11.16 Zhongsheng

11.17 Allstar

11.18 H-Best

11.19 Yingcheng Oil Company

11.20 Daodaoquan

Continuous…

Continuous…

