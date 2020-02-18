Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

External AC-DC Power Supply is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.

Scope of the Report:

For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.

The communications segment will again maintain the largest unit market and will be dominated by the mobile phone industry, which uses inexpensive low-wattage power supplies in the <5W and 5-10W categories. As a result of the high level of commoditization for mobile phone power supplies, this segment will record the lowest per unit average selling price. Despite this, the communications segment will record the second-largest dollar market covered in the report and will present a significant opportunity for power supply manufacturers. The market for both military and medical is small and does not benefit from volume pricing conditions existing in other industries.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the external AC-DC power supply market maintain strong developed trend due to the numerous applications which developed rapidly, such as mobile communications, consumer electronics, computers, etc.

The worldwide market for External AC-DC Power Supply is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -6.1% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the External AC-DC Power Supply in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Delta(Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson(Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group

Market Segment by Type, covers

<5W

5 – 10W

11- 50W

51 – 100W

100 – 250W

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Computer and Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer

Telecom/datacomm

Industrial

Medical

LED lighting

Wireless power and charging

Military and aerospace

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe External AC-DC Power Supply product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of External AC-DC Power Supply, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of External AC-DC Power Supply in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the External AC-DC Power Supply competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the External AC-DC Power Supply breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, External AC-DC Power Supply market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe External AC-DC Power Supply sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

