Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Insights & Development Status Recorded till 2025

Exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) is a general class of non-load bearing building cladding systems that provides exterior walls with an insulated, water-resistant, finished surface in an integrated composite material system. In Europe, systems similar to EIFS are known as External Wall Insulation System (EWIS) and External Thermal Insulation Cladding System (ETICS).

Europe is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the EIFS market. This region offers potential growth opportunities, as countries such as Italy and Poland are projected to be emerging markets for thermal insulation products such as EIFS. The growth of the EIFS market in this region is propelled by factors such as the growth of both residential and non-residential construction and increasing demand for thermal insulation. Also, the growing population and economic development are other factors driving the EIFS market. However, the availability of green insulation materials is restraining the growth of the market.

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS).

This report researches the worldwide Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Saint-Gobain

Wacker Chemie

STO

Owens Corning

Dryvit Systems

Master Wall

Parex Usa

SFS Group

Rmax

Durabond Products

Durock Alfacing International

Adex Systems

Omega Products International

Terraco Group

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Breakdown Data by Type

By Product type

Polymer-based

Polymer-modified

By Insulation Material

EPS (Expanded polystyrene)

MW (Mineral wool)

Others

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents



Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polymer-based

1.4.3 Polymer-modified

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production

2.1.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production

4.2.2 United States Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production

4.3.2 Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production

4.4.2 China Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

TOC continued…!

