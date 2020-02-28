Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Insights & Development Status Recorded till 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.
Get an Exclusive Sample of this [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2288188
Exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) is a general class of non-load bearing building cladding systems that provides exterior walls with an insulated, water-resistant, finished surface in an integrated composite material system. In Europe, systems similar to EIFS are known as External Wall Insulation System (EWIS) and External Thermal Insulation Cladding System (ETICS).
Europe is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the EIFS market. This region offers potential growth opportunities, as countries such as Italy and Poland are projected to be emerging markets for thermal insulation products such as EIFS. The growth of the EIFS market in this region is propelled by factors such as the growth of both residential and non-residential construction and increasing demand for thermal insulation. Also, the growing population and economic development are other factors driving the EIFS market. However, the availability of green insulation materials is restraining the growth of the market.
Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS).
This report researches the worldwide Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Saint-Gobain
Wacker Chemie
STO
Owens Corning
Dryvit Systems
Master Wall
Parex Usa
SFS Group
Rmax
Durabond Products
Durock Alfacing International
Adex Systems
Omega Products International
Terraco Group
Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Breakdown Data by Type
By Product type
Polymer-based
Polymer-modified
By Insulation Material
EPS (Expanded polystyrene)
MW (Mineral wool)
Others
Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Non-residential
Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Detailed Analysis of this Research [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-exterior-insulation-and-finish-system-eifs-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html
Table of Contents
Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Polymer-based
1.4.3 Polymer-modified
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Non-residential
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production
2.1.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production by Regions
4.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production
4.2.2 United States Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production
4.3.2 Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Production
4.4.2 China Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
TOC continued…!
Enquire before [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2288188
About Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like chemical market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
Contact Us
90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/