In this report, the Global Expandable Graphite Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Expandable Graphite Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Expandable Graphite is a new type of functional carbon material. It is made by the natural graphite flake, and is the unexpanded graphite, i.e. it is a type of natural graphite that before expanded.

The Expandable Graphite industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China, U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. and E.U. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Xingchen Graphite, GrafTech, National de Grafite, Jinhui Graphite, Tianfeng Graphite, Black Dragon Graphite, SGL Group, Sanyo Corp, Yanxin Graphite, Huabang Graphite and National de Grafite are the key producers in the global expandable graphite market. Top five took up about 49% of the global production in 2017.

China is the largest production of expandable graphite in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese market took up about 60% the global market in 2017, the second largest is Europe (13%) and North America is followed with the share about 10.8%.

The key consumption markets locate at APAC countries. China takes the market share of 39%, followed by Europe and North America with 21.4% and 20.8%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The global Expandable Graphite market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Expandable Graphite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Expandable Graphite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SGL Group

Xincheng Graphite

GrafTech

National de Grafite

Jinhui Graphite

Tianfeng Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Sanyo Corp

Yanxin Graphite

Huabang Graphite

Asbury Carbons

Jinxing Graphite

Durrans Group

AMG(GK)

Maas Graphite

Heijin Graphite

Georg H. Luh

Tianheda Graphite

Haida Graphite

Nippon Graphite

Braide Graphite

HP Materials Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

KP Type

Low S Type

Other

Segment by Application

Fire Retardant

Environmental Protection

Sealing Material

High Energy Battery Material

Others

