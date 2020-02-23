Global Exoskeleton Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global exoskeleton market is expected to reach USD 8,300.00 Million by 2025 from USD 528.30 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 41.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are geriatric population, advent of robotic technologies and increased investment towards exoskeleton technology. On the other hand High equipment cost may hinder the growth of the market are the factors which will boost the global exoskeleton market.

The key market players for global exoskeleton market are listed below;

Raytheon Company

Esco Bionics

EXHAUSS

SUIT X

Hocoma

Rex Bionics Ltd

ReWalk Robotics

RB3D, Raytheon Company

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Ottobock

Fourier Intelligence Co., Ltd

DIH Technologies Corporation

B-Temia

Focal Meditech BV

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories corp.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

GOGOA

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

The market is further segmented into;

Component

Mobility

Type

Body Parts

End-User

The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on component into two notable segments; hardware and software. Hardware is sub segmented into actuator, sensor, control system/controller, power source and others. Actuator is further sub segmented into electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic, piezoelectric and others. Sensors are further sub segmented into force sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, tilt sensor, position sensor, microphone and others. In 2017, hardware market is likely to dominate market with 76.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 6269.05 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 41.1% in the forecast period.

The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on mobility into two notable segments; mobile and stationary. In 2017, mobile market will dominate with 75.5% shares and will consume around USD 6,345.92 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 41.4% in the assessment period.

The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; powered and passive. In 2017, the powered market is estimated to dominate market with 75.5% shares and will collect around USD 6,192.04 million by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 41.0%.

The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on body parts into three notable segments; lower extremities, upper extremities and full body. In 2017, the lower extremities market is estimated to dominate market with 57.7% shares and will collect around USD 4,801.07 million by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 41.2%.

The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on end user into three notable segments; healthcare, industrial, defense or military. Healthcare is sub segmented into rehabilitation and elderly care. In 2018, healthcare market is expected to dominate market with 50.0% shares and is estimated to reach USD 4,136.68 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 41.1%.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global exoskeleton for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12419

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]