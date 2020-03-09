Global Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Mode-lockingis a technique inopticsby which alasercan be made to produce pulses of light of extremely short duration, on the order of picoseconds (1012s) or femtoseconds (1015s). A laser operated in this way is sometimes referred to as afemtosecond laser, for example in modernrefractive surgery. The basis of the technique is to induce a fixed-phaserelationship between the longitudinalmodesof the laser’sresonant cavity. ConstructiveInterferencebetween these modes can cause the laser light to be produced as a train of pulses. The laser is then said to be ‘phase-locked’ or ‘mode-locked’.
Among these, ophthalmology clinics account for the highest revenue share of the market. This segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 305 Mn in 2017 and surpass US$ 500 Mn in revenues by 2025.
The global Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Abbott
Alcon
Bausch & Lomb
NIDEK
iVIS Technologies
ZEISS
Ziemer
SCHWIND
LENSAR
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Excimer Laser
Femtosecond Laser
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Refractive Surgery
Cataract Surgery
Capsulotomy
Trabeculoplasty
Diagnostics
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Manufacturers
Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
