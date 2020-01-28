Global Excavator Attachments Market| Latest Growth, Key Trends, Challenges and Opportunities 2019-2024

This report studies the Excavator Attachments market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Excavator Attachments market by product type and applications/end industries.

Scope of the Report:

The global market size of excavator attachment was 3.9 billion US$ in 2013, with sales 1.1 million units of excavator attachment; it is predicted that the market size will reach 5.9 billion US$ in 2023, with sales of 1.55 million units

The excavator attachment industry has developed maturely and highly competitive. There are so many brands, distributed USA, Japan, Korea, EU and China.

In USA, Japan and EU, the market demand of excavator attachments are relatively stable in the past five years, narrower fluctuation.

The worldwide market for Excavator Attachments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 5900 million US$ in 2024, from 4710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Excavator Attachments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

Rockland

Craig Manufacturing

Sandvik

Amulet

TRK

Geith

Doosan

Atlas-copco

Kenco

SEC

……

Manitou Group

ACS Industries

Volvo

Paladin

MSB

Komatsu

Furukawa

Soosan

NPK

Toku

……….

