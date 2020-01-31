Global Event Management Software Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Event Management Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Event Management Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Event Management Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Event Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Event Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Eventbrite (US)

Cvent (US)

XING Events (Germnany)

ACTIVE Network (US)

etouches (US)

EMS Software (US)

Ungerboeck Software International (US)

SignUpGenius (US)

Certain (US)

Social Tables (US)

Eventmobi (Canada)

Hubb (US)

Babylon Software Solution (Macedonia)

Regpack (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Venue Management Software

Event Registration Software

Ticketing Software

Event Planning Software

Event Marketing Software

Analytics and Reporting Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Government

Third-party planner

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Continued….

