Global Event Management as a Service Market by Type and Application, Manufacturers, Regions & forecast to 2025

The global market for Event Management as a Service has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide Event Management as a Service market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities.

The process of organizing an event for a target audience is known as event management. Event management software has a set of features that help organizers plan, execute, and monitor events. Cloud-based event management software is defined as event management as a service.

The social networking site twitter dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share. Twitter has an increased customer reach which induces event organizers to update event-related information on the site. Twitter also helps in improving the marketing of events and allows event management professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices of the event management industry.

The corporate organizations segment dominated the global event management as a service market. This segment comprises corporations, media organizations, associations, event management agencies, trade shows, and educational institutes where professionals use events for product launches, conferences and seminars, company outings, dinners, and team building.

In 2017, the global Event Management as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Lanyon

Cvent

Etouches

Eventbrite

Eventzilla

Regpack

XING Events

Bizzabo

CadmiumCD

Certain

Dean Evans and Associates

Profit Systems

iRez Systems

KweekWeek

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate Organizations

Public Organizations and NGOs

Individual Users

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Event Management as a Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Event Management as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Event Management as a Service Manufacturers

Event Management as a Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Event Management as a Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the Event Management as a Service market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

