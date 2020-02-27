Global Event Logistics Market Size, Status, Applications, Future Expectations, Key Developments and Forecast 2019-2025

This research report titled “Global Event Logistics Market” Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Event Logistics Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Event Logistics Market.

In 2018, the global Event Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Event Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Event Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agility

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

Kuehne + Nagel

Rhenus Logistics

UPS

ACME Global Logistics

Allseas Global Logistics

AMR Group

Charles Kendall

Chaucer Logistics Group

DMS Global Event Logistics

EFI Logistics

Mothers & Sons

Pyramid Logistics

Senator International

Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)

SOS Global Express

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inventory Management

Delivery Systems

Freight Forwarding

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Entertainment

Sports

Trade Fair

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Event Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Inventory Management

1.4.3 Delivery Systems

1.4.4 Freight Forwarding

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Event Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Entertainment

1.5.3 Sports

1.5.4 Trade Fair

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Event Logistics Market Size

2.2 Event Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Event Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Event Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Event Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Event Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Event Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Event Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Event Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Event Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Event Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

