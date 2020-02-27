Global Event Logistics Market Size, Status, Applications, Future Expectations, Key Developments and Forecast 2019-2025

This research report titled “Global Event Logistics Market” Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Event Logistics Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Event Logistics Market.
In 2018, the global Event Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Event Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Event Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agility
DB Schenker
DHL International GmbH
Kuehne + Nagel
Rhenus Logistics
UPS
ACME Global Logistics
Allseas Global Logistics
AMR Group
Charles Kendall
Chaucer Logistics Group
DMS Global Event Logistics
EFI Logistics
Mothers & Sons
Pyramid Logistics
Senator International
Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)
SOS Global Express
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Inventory Management
Delivery Systems
Freight Forwarding
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Entertainment
Sports
Trade Fair
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Event Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Inventory Management
1.4.3 Delivery Systems
1.4.4 Freight Forwarding
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Event Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Entertainment
1.5.3 Sports
1.5.4 Trade Fair
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Event Logistics Market Size
2.2 Event Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Event Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Event Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Event Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Event Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Event Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Event Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Event Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Event Logistics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Event Logistics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
