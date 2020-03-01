Global Evening Primrose Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Type, Application, Regions, Manufacturers and Future Forecast till 2025

The market for Evening Primrose Extract is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Evening Primrose Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Evening Primrose Extract sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.
Evening primrose extract is the oil from the seed of the evening primrose plant. Evening primrose extract is used for skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It is also used for rheumatoid arthritis, weak bones (osteoporosis), Raynauds syndrome, multiple sclerosis (MS), Sjogrens syndrome, cancer, high cholesterol, heart disease, a movement disorder in children called dyspraxia, leg pain due to blocked blood vessels (intermittent claudication), alcoholism, Alzheimers disease, and schizophrenia.
Global Evening Primrose Extract market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Evening Primrose Extract.
This report researches the worldwide Evening Primrose Extract market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Evening Primrose Extract breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Henry Lamotte
Connoils
Omeganz
Baxco
Plimon Group
Efamol
Sanmark
Jilin Shengji
Jilin Baili
Liaoning Jiashi
Hebei Xinqidian
Jilin Shangjia
Dalian Tianshan
Yuanhua Biotechnology
Pioneer Herb
Panjin Green Bio-tec
Shenzhen Kangerjian
Shanghai Yanxintang
Honsea
Panjin Tianyuan Pharmaceutical
Evening Primrose Extract Breakdown Data by Type
Evening Primrose Oil (- linolenic acid 9%)
Evening Primrose Oil (- linolenic acid 10%)
Others
Evening Primrose Extract Breakdown Data by Application
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Food and Health Industry
Evening Primrose Extract Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Evening Primrose Extract Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
