Global Evening Primrose Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Type, Application, Regions, Manufacturers and Future Forecast till 2025

The market for Evening Primrose Extract is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Evening Primrose Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Evening Primrose Extract sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

Evening primrose extract is the oil from the seed of the evening primrose plant. Evening primrose extract is used for skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It is also used for rheumatoid arthritis, weak bones (osteoporosis), Raynauds syndrome, multiple sclerosis (MS), Sjogrens syndrome, cancer, high cholesterol, heart disease, a movement disorder in children called dyspraxia, leg pain due to blocked blood vessels (intermittent claudication), alcoholism, Alzheimers disease, and schizophrenia.

Global Evening Primrose Extract market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Evening Primrose Extract.

This report researches the worldwide Evening Primrose Extract market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Evening Primrose Extract breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Henry Lamotte

Connoils

Omeganz

Baxco

Plimon Group

Efamol

Sanmark

Jilin Shengji

Jilin Baili

Liaoning Jiashi

Hebei Xinqidian

Jilin Shangjia

Dalian Tianshan

Yuanhua Biotechnology

Pioneer Herb

Panjin Green Bio-tec

Shenzhen Kangerjian

Shanghai Yanxintang

Honsea

Panjin Tianyuan Pharmaceutical

Evening Primrose Extract Breakdown Data by Type

Evening Primrose Oil (- linolenic acid 9%)

Evening Primrose Oil (- linolenic acid 10%)

Others

Evening Primrose Extract Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Food and Health Industry

Evening Primrose Extract Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Evening Primrose Extract Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Evening Primrose Extract Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Evening Primrose Extract Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Evening Primrose Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Evening Primrose Oil (- linolenic acid 9%)

1.4.3 Evening Primrose Oil (- linolenic acid 10%)

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Evening Primrose Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.3 Cosmetic Industry

1.5.4 Food and Health Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Evening Primrose Extract Production

2.1.1 Global Evening Primrose Extract Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Evening Primrose Extract Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Evening Primrose Extract Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Evening Primrose Extract Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Evening Primrose Extract Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Evening Primrose Extract Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

