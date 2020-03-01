Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size, Evolution, Concentration Ratio, Leading Players and Forecast until 2025

The market for EVA Copolymer Resin is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the EVA Copolymer Resin sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.
Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA, also known as PEVA) resin, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent of vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 2.5 to 46% and the melt index is usually 0.25 to 800 g/10min, with the remainder being ethylene. The EVA resin is mainly used for manufacturing of Films, Adhesive and Coating, Molding Plastics, Foaming Materials and Other Applications, while the end users from the industries of food, agriculture, solar power, book, sports, construction, cables, household appliances, toys, shoes, etc.
Global EVA Copolymer Resin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EVA Copolymer Resin.
This report researches the worldwide EVA Copolymer Resin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global EVA Copolymer Resin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DuPont (US)
ExxonMobil (US)
FPC (TW)
Hanwha Total (KR)
USI (TW)
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)
Sipchem (SA)
BASF-YPC (CN)
Braskem (BR)
Westlake (US)
TPI Polene (TH)
LG Chem (KR)
Celanese (US)
Arkema (FR)
Repsol (ES)
LyondellBasell (NL)
Sumitomo Chem (JP)
Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)
Lotte Chem (KR)
Total (FR)
Tosoh (JP)
Versalis/Eni (IT)
Ube (JP)
Huamei Polymer (CN)
NUC Corp (JP)
Sumsung Total (KR)
EVA Copolymer Resin Breakdown Data by Type
Tubular EVA
Autoclave EVA
Other Process
EVA Copolymer Resin Breakdown Data by Application
Film
Adhesive and Coating
Molding Plastics
Foaming Materials
Other Application
EVA Copolymer Resin Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
EVA Copolymer Resin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
