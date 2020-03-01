Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size, Evolution, Concentration Ratio, Leading Players and Forecast until 2025

The market for EVA Copolymer Resin is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the EVA Copolymer Resin sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

Request for sample copy of this report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2302413

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) resin, also known as PEVA, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 10 to 40%, with the remainder being ethylene.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA, also known as PEVA) resin, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent of vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 2.5 to 46% and the melt index is usually 0.25 to 800 g/10min, with the remainder being ethylene. The EVA resin is mainly used for manufacturing of Films, Adhesive and Coating, Molding Plastics, Foaming Materials and Other Applications, while the end users from the industries of food, agriculture, solar power, book, sports, construction, cables, household appliances, toys, shoes, etc.

Global EVA Copolymer Resin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EVA Copolymer Resin.

This report researches the worldwide EVA Copolymer Resin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global EVA Copolymer Resin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DuPont (US)

ExxonMobil (US)

FPC (TW)

Hanwha Total (KR)

USI (TW)

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

Sipchem (SA)

BASF-YPC (CN)

Braskem (BR)

Westlake (US)

TPI Polene (TH)

LG Chem (KR)

Celanese (US)

Arkema (FR)

Repsol (ES)

LyondellBasell (NL)

Sumitomo Chem (JP)

Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

Lotte Chem (KR)

Total (FR)

Tosoh (JP)

Versalis/Eni (IT)

Ube (JP)

Huamei Polymer (CN)

NUC Corp (JP)

Sumsung Total (KR)

EVA Copolymer Resin Breakdown Data by Type

Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA

Other Process

EVA Copolymer Resin Breakdown Data by Application

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other Application

EVA Copolymer Resin Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

EVA Copolymer Resin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Report with TOC https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-eva-copolymer-resin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html

Table of Contents

Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EVA Copolymer Resin Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tubular EVA

1.4.3 Autoclave EVA

1.4.4 Other Process

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Film

1.5.3 Adhesive and Coating

1.5.4 Molding Plastics

1.5.5 Foaming Materials

1.5.6 Other Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Production

2.1.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 EVA Copolymer Resin Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key EVA Copolymer Resin Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

To be [email protected]@

Enquire about this Report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2302413

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like chemicals market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/