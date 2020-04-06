In this report, the Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

EMC (Epoxy Molding Compound) is a semi-conductor encapsulant which is used in most products where semi-conductors are applied, such as general home appliances including mobile phones, refrigerators and TVs, industrial devices and vehicles. With the development of IT technology and the development of electronic products based on modern technologies, the global semi-conductor market is expanding and the EMC demand is increasing.

The global Epoxy Molding Compounds industry has a high market concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Japan, China and Korea, such as Sumitomo Bakelite, Hitachi Chemical, Chang Chun Group and KCC.

The global consumption of Epoxy Molding Compounds increases from 228.37 K MT in 2017 to 327.15 K MT in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.60%. In 2017, the global Epoxy Molding Compounds consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 88.01% of global consumption of Epoxy Molding Compounds.

The global Epoxy Molding Compounds market is valued at 1940 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Epoxy Molding Compounds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Epoxy Molding Compounds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sumitomo Bakelite

Hitachi Chemical

Chang Chun Group

Hysol Huawei Electronics

Panasonic

Kyocera

KCC

Samsung SDI

Eternal Materials

Jiangsu zhongpeng new material

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hexion

Nepes

Tianjin Kaihua Insulating Material

HHCK

Scienchem

Beijing Sino-tech Electronic Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

Green Epoxy Molding Compound

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Encapsulation

Electronic Components

